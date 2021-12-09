Indiana Dunes National Park to conduct Christmas Bird Count to aid conservation efforts

The Indiana Dunes National Park will again host its annual Christmas Bird Count a few days after Christmas.

Birders, scientists, students, families and the general public flock to the Indiana Dunes every year after Christmas Day and fan out on an annual mission to count the number of birds. It's part of a long-running wildlife census that Audubon and other groups use to determine the health of area bird populations so they know where to best steer their conservation efforts.

Many set out before dawn to see how many different bird species they can spot at or near the National Park, which is the fourth most biodiverse in the country and home to hundreds of bird species.

The Indiana Dunes National Park will coordinate a circle count at Indiana Dunes West on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Park Rangers seek bird counts in the part of the 15,000-acre park that falls within northeast Lake County and northwest Porter County, such as West Beach, the Miller Woods and the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.

Homeowners also can submit data of bird feeder counts at their homes if they're near the Indiana Dunes National Park.