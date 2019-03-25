Indiana Dunes National Park to host architecture tour

The Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Landmarks are planning an architecture tour of 13 landmarks, including homes that are not typically open to the public.
The National Park Services and the Indianapolis-based historic preservation group will take people to see rustic log cabins, Victorian-era homes, mid-century modern houses, and abandoned buildings in need of new use at its Logs to Lustrons Tour on May 4. The public will be able to enter the interiors of nine of the architecturally unique buildings.
"The tours on Saturday, May 4, include two Swedish landmarks: the Gust Lindstrom Site and its World War I-era Wahl Barn, which has been restored as an environmental preschool and the restored Oscar and Irene Nelson House and outbuildings," the National Park Service said in a press release.
"Moving into the 20th century, the tour takes you to U.S. Steel’s Good Fellow Lodge, the centerpiece of a youth camp overlooking the Little Calumet River that the company maintained from 1941 to 1976 for employees’ children.
"New to the tour is the Read Dunes House, which blended the Prairie style with elements from the surrounding landscape in 1952 for the home of local environmental advocates Philo and Irene Read. You will also tour architect-designed International-style houses — Meyer House and Solomon Enclave — and two prefabricated post-World War II enameled steel Lustron houses."
It's an annual tour that's been ongoing for several years.
Indiana Landmarks’ Northern Regional Office Todd Zeiger, Indiana Dunes National Park Special Events Manager Cliff Goins and Jacob Lustron restorers Laurie and Steve Snell will give a talk entitled “Logs, Glass & Metal: A Century of Architectural Legacy” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 3.
Tickets for the presentation cost $5 for Indiana Landmarks members and $10 for the general public. The May 4 home tour cost $30 for the public or $25 for Indiana Landmarks members.
For tickets, 800-450-4534 or logstolustronstour19.eventbrite.com.