Indiana Dunes National Park to host Art in the Park program, Migration Birding Hike

The newly minted Indiana Dunes National Park plans to host an Art in the Park program and a Migration Birding Hike this weekend.
Birding expert and Indiana Audubon Society Executive Director Brad Bumgardner will lead a birding expedition between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday to observe migrating birds. Anyone interested should bring binoculars to the Visitors Center, where they will then carpool to the birding spot of the month.
The Arts in the Park program will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Visitors Center. Attendees can learn about local artists inspired by the Indiana Dunes.
The National Park that stretches across 15 miles of lakeshore attracts more than 3 million visitors a year, including many who come for programming like the Maple Sugar Time festival, the Art in the Park program and the upcoming birding festival, an annual event that returns between May 16 and May 19.
The Indiana Dunes Visitor Center is at 1215 North Ind. 49, about one mile north of Interstate 94.
For more information, call 219-395-1882 or visit www.nps.gov/indu/index.htm.