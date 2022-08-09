Indiana Dunes National Park to host birding-themed bike ride, folk concert

The Indiana Dunes National Park will host a birding-themed bike ride and folk music concert this weekend.

The bike ride will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Oak Savanna Trail that runs through the Indiana Dunes National Park’s Hobart Prairie Grove. People can meet at the west end of the trail at Robinson Lake Park on South Liverpool Road in Hobart.

"Bring your bike and we will provide the binoculars and take you to some fun spots to see birds and enjoy a morning bike ride," Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "Get your exercise and learn some basic birding techniques."

The Chellberg Farm at the Indiana Dunes National Park also will host folk music concerts from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday and on Aug. 28.

It will take place on the front lawn of the historic working farm at Mineral Springs Road between U.S. Highway 20 and U.S. Highway 12.

"The Save the Tunes Council is a group of local musicians devoted to preserving and passing on folk songs in the traditional way, using a variety of traditional musical instruments including guitar, autoharp, dulcimer, banjo, harmonica, bagpipe, penny whistle, hurdy gurdy and other obscure instruments," Rowe said. "Please bring a blanket or folding chair for this outdoor performance on the lawn of the Chellberg Farmhouse."

For more information, call 219-395-1882, visit nps.gov/indu or go to www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.