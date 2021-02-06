 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana Dunes National Park to host Diana of the Dunes
urgent

Indiana Dunes National Park to host Diana of the Dunes

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana Dunes National Park to host Diana of the Dunes

Alice Gray, also known as Diana of the Dunes, was not only a mystic figure of legend, but also sparked interest in the dunes in her fellow Chicagoans. Gray also allowed her diary to be published, which opened the dunes to others.

 Provided

The public can learn about the legendary “Diana of the Dunes” at an upcoming Indiana Dunes National Park program online.

Serena Ard, the museum curator for the Westchester Historical Society, and Janet Zenke Edwards, author of the book "Diana of the Dunes: The True Story of Alice Gray," will give a free Zoom presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday taking a look at Gray's life and legacy.

"More than 100 years ago, Alice Mabel Gray left her city life in Chicago, choosing instead to live in an abandoned shanty along the wild shoreline of the Indiana Dunes," the Indiana Dunes National Park said in a press release. "For the next 10 years, as she explored her beloved dunes, she withstood both natural hardships and those created by a relentless, sensation-driven press. She became known as 'Diana of the Dunes,' and her exploits in the Region have since become the stuff of legends, ghost stories and books."

The Westchester Public Library, the Friends of Indiana Dunes, Indiana Dunes Tourism and Indiana Dunes National Park sponsored the presentation, which is free and open to the public.

Anyone interested in watching must register online at https://wpl-lib-in.libcal.com/event/7528247.

For more information, call 219-395-1882 or visit nps.gov or https://wpl-lib-in.libcal.com/.

NWI Business Ins and Outs

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bunchen’s road to romance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts