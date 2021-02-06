Indiana Dunes National Park to host Diana of the Dunes

Serena Ard, the museum curator for the Westchester Historical Society, and Janet Zenke Edwards, author of the book "Diana of the Dunes: The True Story of Alice Gray," will give a free Zoom presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday taking a look at Gray's life and legacy.

"More than 100 years ago, Alice Mabel Gray left her city life in Chicago, choosing instead to live in an abandoned shanty along the wild shoreline of the Indiana Dunes," the Indiana Dunes National Park said in a press release. "For the next 10 years, as she explored her beloved dunes, she withstood both natural hardships and those created by a relentless, sensation-driven press. She became known as 'Diana of the Dunes,' and her exploits in the Region have since become the stuff of legends, ghost stories and books."