Indiana Dunes National Park to host Great Marsh Trail hike

The Indiana Dunes National Park will lead a hike along the Great Marsh Trail in Beverly Shores.

National Park Service Rangers will lead the guided hike from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the trail that passes through a remnant of the vast wetland that once spanned Lake Michigan's southern coast and is now a resting spot for migrating birds. Wood ducks, blackbirds, egrets and even sandhill cranes can be spotted at the wetland just south of Lake Michigan.

Great Marsh Trail has two parking lots north of the fire department at 500 S. Broadway in Beverly Shore. The hike is free and open to the public.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County also is hosting several events for nature lovers.

A Hibernation Hike will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 6 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. The Forest Preserve District will lead a free all-ages hike through the woods to Hidden Lakes Trout Farm to see who's hibernating.

A Geocaching Adventure will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena.

"Participants will learn how to search for and place geocaches. All participants will leave with swag, or stuff we all get," the Forest Preserve said in a press release. "A mobile device with the Geocaching.com app is recommended. For those without, Forest Preserve staff will have an iPad and smartphone available for group use. Meet at Shagbark Grove Shelter."

A Sensory Sunday will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon.

"This independent program is for guests with sensory-processing needs, social anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and those who would benefit from a small-group experience," the Forest Preserve said in a press release. "The center will be open only to registered participants. Buddy bags with sensory gadgets and a limited supply of noise-canceling headphones will be available for visitor use. Seven handheld audio units providing a narrative of the All-Persons Trail will be available for checkout for guests with visual impairments."

The Forest Preserve also will host a Meet a Beekeeper from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township, a Nature Play Day from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and Crafting a la Cache – Knit a Toque! from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville.

One can meet a beekeeper with 15 years of experience, learn about how leaves grow and change and knit their own winter toque or beanie.

For more information, visit nps.gov/indu/index.htm or ReconnectWithNature.org.