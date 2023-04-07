The Indiana Dunes National Park will host a series of upcoming hikes and gardening events.

National Park Service Rangers will lead hikes through Miller Woods from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday and on April 16, 23 and 30. People meet at the Paul H. Douglas Center at 100 N. Lake Street, about a mile north of U.S. 12 in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

"The hike follows the Paul H. Douglas Trail and showcases various habitats, including globally rare black oak savanna, interdunal ponds, wetlands and towering sand dunes that offer incredible views of Lake Michigan and Chicago," Supervisory Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "Wear sturdy shoes and bring water."

Rangers also will lead hikes through the Bailly Homestead and Cemetery and the Chellberg Farm from 1 to 2 p.m. on April 22 and 29. Anyone interested can meet at the Chellberg Farm parking lot at 618 North Mineral Springs Road in Porter.

"Join a ranger and meander through a beech maple forest while learning about the area’s history and the early settlers and farmers who came to this region in the 1800s," Rowe said. "Explore the Bailly Homestead and Cemetery, and the Chellberg Farm."

Gardening enthusiasts also can help tend to the historic Chellberg Farm Garden from 9 a.m. to noon. April 15, 22 and 29.

"Gardening is a great way to spend a morning outdoors at Indiana Dunes National Park," Rowe said. "Wear comfortable clothes. Work gloves and equipment will be provided. Insect repellent and sunscreen are recommended."

Admission to the Indiana Dunes National Park is $25 per car for one to seven day pass. It's $45 for an annual pass.