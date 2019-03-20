Indiana Dunes National Park to host stargazing event

Scope out the Big Dipper and the Orion nebula in a stargazing event at the Indiana Dunes National Park this Saturday.
Astronomers from several regional astronomical societies will share their telescopes at the free event from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 23d at the Kemil Beach parking lot, which is located on East State Park Road about a mile north of U.S. Highway 12 and three miles east of State Road 49 in Chesterton.
"While telescopes will be available, feel free to bring binoculars or your own telescope from home," the National Park Service said in a press release. "Learn about the celestial objects of the season and the benefits of natural night darkness and dark-sky friendly lighting. Be sure to dress for cold weather as there are no indoor accommodations and the nearest restroom facility is a one-mile drive away. Stargazing will be held on the fourth Saturday of every month throughout 2019."
Those gazing on the starry night sky should be able to see the Leo galaxies, the overhead Beehive star cluster, The Big Dipper overhead, and the Orion nebula, which is moving into the sunset.
It's a monthly event and one of many ongoing programs at the Indiana Dunes National Park. More than 3 million visitors a year come to see the majestic beauty of the Indiana Dunes, where there's also a neighboring Indiana Dunes State Park.
For more information, call 219-395-1882, visit nps.gov/indu or find the Indiana Dunes National Park on Facebook page at facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.