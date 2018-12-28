Indiana Dunes seeks artist-in-residence

Are you an artist who could find inspiration in boundless lakefront, sweeping sand dunes, and rolling surf of the Indiana Dunes?
If so, you might want to apply to be Artist-in-Residence at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, a program that dates back to 1996. The National Parks Service plans to host an artist for a two-week stay for them to create art "that helps generate increased appreciation and support for the Indiana Dunes."
"This program helps to build a common good among all who may or may not be familiar with the beauty of the dunes," Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore Visual Information Specialist Wesley Butler said in an email. "Enrich your portfolio while relaxing at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore as an Artist-in-Residence."
Artists create a work during their stay that will be donated to the Indiana Dunes to be exhibited to the public, including at galleries and historic sites.
The program is open to all professional artists from Northwest Indiana and beyond. They can select the two-week period in which they would stay at the dunes.
The selected artists get lodging but no stipend and must furnish their own art supplies, food and bed linens.
Applications must be postmarked by Jan. 15 and received by Jan. 30.
For more information or to apply, visit https://www.nps.gov/indu/getinvolved/supportyourpark/air.htm.