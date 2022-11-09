Indiana Dunes to host hike, Veterans Day events

The Indiana Dunes National Park will host a guided hike at West Beach and Veterans Day events.

People can accompany a National Park Service ranger on a hike of the Diana of the Dunes Dare from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday at West Beach at 376 N. County Line Road in Portage.

The hike showcases plant succession along the shoreline of Lake Michigan.

"The Dune Succession Trail at West Beach highlights the four stages of dune development within its one-mile length," the National Park Service said in a press release. "This scenic, but strenuous trail includes a climb up 270 stairs for a spectacular view of Lake Michigan and Chicago."

The Indiana Dunes National Park also will host a Veterans Day film screening from 2 to 3 p.mm. Friday at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center at 1215 N. State Road 49 in Porter.

"Watch the film Heroes on Deck and learn the role that Chicago and Lake Michigan played in training more than 15,000 World War II Navy Pilots. The story not only includes how the pilots were trained but also the recovery of some of the 100 aircraft that ended up at the bottom of Lake Michigan," the National Park Service said in a press release. "After the film, stay for a short presentation to learn about the free, newly implemented, Veterans Pass for National Parks and other federal lands."

The Indiana Dunes National Park also will lead a hike in honor of veterans from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Calumet Dunes trail at U.S. Highway 12 near Beverly Shores by the USGS Lake Michigan Ecological Research Station. A ranger will lead a short meander through the woods.

For more information, call 219-395-1882 or visit nps.gov/indu or facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.