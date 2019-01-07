Indiana holding Historic Preservation Month photo contest

Indiana is seeking submissions of photos from the public of historic buildings that are at least 50 years old and have been preserved, are currently being preserved, or "desperately need to be preserved."
The Indiana Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology solicits photos from the public for its annual Historic Preservation Month photo contest. Winners get their work published and archived on the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website and get a one-year family membership to the Indiana State Museum.
The state agency that works to preserve buildings and the built environment asks for 8-by-10-inch matted images of buildings and other structures from anywhere in Indiana by April 5. Each person can submit up to three photos, either in color or black and white, and mounted on white 11-by-14-inch matte boards.
Last year, a photo of the Michigan City Lighthouse Museum was among the winners, and Laura A. Niemiec's shot of the lighthouse on the Michigan City lakefront was named most artistic in 2014.
To register, visit dnr.IN.gov/historic/3994.htm.
For more information, go to dnr.IN.gov.