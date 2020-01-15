{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana Humanities to screen films about Hoosier state in Valpo

Films about Indiana will be screened at Valparaiso University Wednesday.

Five short films about Indiana will be screened at Valparaiso University tonight as part of the Indiana Humanities Inseparable Film Tour. 

The film screenings, part of a statewide tour, will take place between 6:30  and 9 p.m. tonight at Duesenberg Recital Hall at the Center for the Arts at 1709 Chapel Drive in Valparaiso

"In 2019, five award-winning Indiana filmmakers were chosen by Indiana Humanities to create short documentaries examining the ways Hoosiers experience urban and rural identities today," Indiana Humanities said in a press release. "The films—about a dance instructor in Gary dealing with the city’s disinvestment in arts education, about a rural community newspaper in Wayne County filling the gap caused by media consolidation, about a southern Indiana composting business that hires the formerly incarcerated to transform the land and their lives—complicate our ideas about who lives in Indiana and what they’re up to."

Pat Wisniewski and Tom Desch from Chicago’s Kartemquin Films will show their "From Sundown to Sunrise" film, which concerns a man's effort to break the color barrier in an all-white Indiana town in 1968.

Ryan Gleeson's film "Hometown Media" presents "a week in the life of a small-town newspaper in Wayne County, Indiana, for a look at how rural journalism is practiced today and why it matters."

Dan Rybicky's "Larry from Gary" follows a dance teacher who continues to inspire current and former students even after the school where he taught for decades was being closed by the state.

Chad Perdue's "Raised by Contrast" examines the experiences of non-white Hoosiers in rural and suburban communities, while "The Earthkeepers" by Mitch Teplitsky and Gabriel Lantz follows a married couple in southern Indiana who leave academia to start a comporting business and "avert a looming waste crisis in Indiana, and beyond."

For anyone who misses the Jan. 15 screening, the films will be screened again in Northwest Indiana between 6:30 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 6 at the Bergland Auditorium on the Indiana University Northwest campus at 3400 Broadway in Gary.

For more information, visit https://indianahumanities.org/.

