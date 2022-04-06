 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Indiana Humanities Waterways film tour coming to Region, features documentary about Calumet River

The Indiana Humanities Waterways Film Tour, which features a short documentary about the Calumet River system, is coming to Miller Beach for a screening.

 Provided

Six short documentary films by Hoosier filmmakers about Indiana's waterways will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29 at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 Lake St. in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

It's one of nine cities Indianapolis-based Indiana Humanities is bringing the tour to as part of its Unearthed Initiative. It's a multi-year environmental theme in which Hoosiers from across Indiana share stories about their relationship with water, such as supporting the hellbender salamander or trying to sustain the fading art of net making.

“We’re excited to support these films that explore our relationships with Indiana’s waterways, as individuals and as communities,” said Megan Telligman, Indiana Humanities director of programs. “We hope this work sparks conversation about our understanding of the natural world and humanity’s legacy on our planet.”

The films include "The Net Makers," "Hellbender in the Blue," "Land Values," "Cast Out," "Water Scouts" and "Calumet: The Region's River" by Northwest Indiana artists Samuel Love and Raymar Brunson.

The films tackle issues like water access, conservation and the culture around the state's waterways.

“The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District and the Miller Beach Water Safety Social Group are truly honored to provide a venue for this fabulous film tour,” said Jenifer Okamura, Executive Director for the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District. “We are so very proud of our Gary artists, Samuel Love and Raymar Brunson, for their meaningful and poignant depiction of the Calumet River System.”

The screenings are free but require advance registration with seats available on a first-come, first-serve basis. People are encouraged to show up a half hour in advance.

Love and Brunson will lead a panel discussion after the screening of the films, which are recommended for viewers over 12.

Indiana Humanities plans to offer free snacks and beer from Metazoa Brewing.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/d/in--gary/waterways-gary/.

For more information, visit IndianaHumanities.org/Films.

