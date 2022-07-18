Indiana’s Chief Equity Officer honors J’s Breakfast Club and Tolbert and Tolbert Law Firm in Gary

Indiana’s Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity Officer is honoring 22 businesses from underrepresented communities from across the Hoosier State, including J’s Breakfast Club and Tolbert and Tolbert Law Firm in Gary.

Indiana’s first-ever CEIOO, Karrah Herring, is highlighting Hoosier Business in Action recipients like the Steel City diner and law firm in a statewide campaign. It's meant to lift up businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans or people with disabilities.

“The goal of Hoosier Business in Action is to deliver captivating stories that highlight our amazing fellow Hoosiers and the businesses they lead daily,” Herring said.

The office of the CEIOO and the governor's office will share the stories of the Hoosier businesses over the course of the year, highlighting what services, products and expertise they bring to the marketplace.

The idea is to give more exposure to homegrown companies Hoosiers can support.

“It’s the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive our state’s momentum and power Indiana’s forward progress," Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said.

"Karrah and her dynamic team are working around the clock to ensure equity in our state government and to foster an environment that supports specific goals, like scaling up business, growing workforce and ensure everyone has access to seize upon this unprecedented opportunity that is available today,” Holcomb said. “Congratulations to the 22 businesses across Indiana being selected, honored and highlighted during the inaugural Hoosier Business in Action cohort."

Holcomb named Herring the state's first chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer, a cabinet-level position. She has worked with other state agencies to encourage empathy, compassion, listening and respect. She also launched Indiana’s equity data portal that shows what progress the state has made toward closing equity gaps.