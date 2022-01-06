 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana seeks submissions for Hoosier Women Artists exhibit
Indiana seeks submissions for Hoosier Women Artists exhibit

Indiana seeks submissions for Hoosier Women Artists exhibit

The Indiana Statehouse is a dramatic building.

Indiana is seeking submissions for the 2022 Hoosier Women Artists exhibition.

Launched in 2008, the annual exhibit displays Hoosier women artists' work in the Indiana Statehouse, where it's seen by thousands of school groups and visitors every year.

The goal is to showcase the work for female artists from across the Hoosier State and illustrate the importance of the arts in Indiana.

"Receiving the artwork and meeting the women behind the pieces is something I look forward to every year, and we are pleased to bring back the Hoosier Women Artists program,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. "Artists come from different walks of life and have found such beautiful ways to express their abilities. I encourage all those who are interested to submit their work.”

The state seeks paintings, photography and drawings to be hung in various offices in the Indiana Statehouse. The Indiana Art Commission, Crouch and Treasurer Kelly Mitchell pick the work that will be put up.

“One of the highlights of my year is working with gifted female Hoosier artists to display their incredible talent throughout the Statehouse,” Mitchell said. “We are excited to continue the program after taking a hiatus due to COVID-19. I’m hopeful we receive more submissions this year than ever before.”

The state seeks framed wall art that's installation ready with frame and hanging wires. It must be no bigger than 42” x 60” and weigh no more than 60 pounds.

Submissions must be made by Jan. 31.

A public reception at the Indiana Statehouse will showcase the selected works and artists on March 3.

To submit an entry, visit https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=indianaarts.

