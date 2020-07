Indiana sets off more fireworks than most other states, study finds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You may have noticed the incessant barrage of bangs, booms and blasts leading up to the Fourth of July.

It so turns out Indiana sets off more fireworks than most other states, a new study found.

The career and employment website Zippia found that Hoosiers use the ninth most fireworks per person nationwide.

Indiana imports an estimated 16,375,305 fireworks a year, or about 2.5 per person in the state.

"Indiana imports a surprising amount of fireworks each year, which is why it ranks ninth in the country," Zippia said. "The more than 16 million that is imported into Indiana provides just enough so that everyone has the option of shooting off 2.5 fireworks."

Northwest Indiana is, of course, a regional fireworks retail hub where out-of-staters from Illinois, Michigan and further afield often come to load up on aerials, cakes and other high-impact explosives. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says about 100 retailers sell fireworks in Lake, Porter and LaPorte Counties.

Nationwide, the United States imports $319 million worth of fireworks per year, nearly all from China.