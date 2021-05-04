Indiana State Fair set to run July 30-Aug. 22 after being canceled last year due to COVID-19

The fried food deficit in the average Hoosier diet definitely is going away this summer.

After canceling last year's festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana State Fair is returning this year for a three-week run of food, farm animals and fun at the fairgrounds on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

"We have almost three full months before we open the 2021 Indiana State Fair, and we are confident that with our 250+ acre, mostly outdoor campus we will be able to host our fair late this summer," said Cindy Hoye, executive director of the Indiana State Fair Commission.

Hoye said the commission is working with the Indiana Department of Health to develop protocols for Hoosiers to safely enjoy the 164th state fair from July 30 to Aug. 22 — one weekend longer than usual to spread out attendance and make up, in part, for the fair not operating this year on Mondays and Tuesdays.

"We know this year's state fair may look a little different, and we are prepared for that," Hoye said. "(But) this event matters to our state and our fairgoers; it’s an important part of annual Hoosier family traditions."