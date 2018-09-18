Indiana State Teachers Association president to speak in Michigan City

Indiana State Teachers Association President Teresa Meredith will appear at the P.A.R.C. community center in Michigan City for an open dialogue Thursday evening.
The Michigan City Social Justice Group will host "The Fight For Public Schools, Teachers & Unions" at 6:30 p.m. at Politics Art Roots Culture at 1713 Franklin St. The community conversation will focus on subjects like charter schools, right to work laws, the stripping of collective bargaining rights and the "ongoing political assault on organized labor in the state of Indiana."
"Charter Schools are on the rise, while public school teachers lack the resources and support needed to provide children with a meaningful public education," P.A.R.C. said in a press release. "Local communities must work together with teachers as they fight back against these union-busting and anti-public education policies."
The all-ages event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit facebook.com/1713FranklinSt or call 760.819.9473.