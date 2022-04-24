Indiana University Northwest's School of the Arts to hang exhibition for high school juniors and seniors

Indiana University Northwest's School of the Arts is bringing back its annual Region-wide exhibition for high school students next month.

The juried art exhibition staged in conjunction with the IUN Office of the Chancellor will be displayed from May 9 through May 20 at the School of the Arts Gallery at the Indiana University Northwest campus in Gary. It will feature the work of high school juniors and seniors from across the Calumet Region.

"This yearly exhibition tradition showcases selected works from the finest artistic student talent in the Northwest Indiana region and Chicagoland," IUN Director of Arts Programming and Engagement Lauren Pacheco said in a press release. "Each art educator may submit one artwork from one student."

High school art teachers from across Northwest Indiana have until the end of the day Monday to submit one 2D or 3D piece from one high school junior or senior for the exhibition.

The selected pieces will be displayed in the School of the Arts Gallery on the second floor of IU Northwest's Arts & Sciences Building at 3415 Broadway, just south of the Borman Expressway in Gary.

A reception and awards presentation will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 11 in the gallery. School of the Arts Dean David Klamen will announce the scholarship awards for enrollment in the IUN's School of the Arts: one for $500 and two for $250.

All the student participants in the juried exhibition will get certificates, T-shirts and swag.

For more information, visit iun.edu/arts.

