 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Indiana University Northwest's School of the Arts to hang exhibition for high school juniors and seniors

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana University Northwest's School of the Arts to hang exhibition for high school juniors and seniors

IUN's annual juried exhibit for high school students is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana University Northwest's School of the Arts is bringing back its annual Region-wide exhibition for high school students next month.

The juried art exhibition staged in conjunction with the IUN Office of the Chancellor will be displayed from May 9 through May 20 at the School of the Arts Gallery at the Indiana University Northwest campus in Gary. It will feature the work of high school juniors and seniors from across the Calumet Region.

"This yearly exhibition tradition showcases selected works from the finest artistic student talent in the Northwest Indiana region and Chicagoland," IUN Director of Arts Programming and Engagement Lauren Pacheco said in a press release. "Each art educator may submit one artwork from one student."

High school art teachers from across Northwest Indiana have until the end of the day Monday to submit one 2D or 3D piece from one high school junior or senior for the exhibition.

The selected pieces will be displayed in the School of the Arts Gallery on the second floor of IU Northwest's Arts & Sciences Building at 3415 Broadway, just south of the Borman Expressway in Gary.

People are also reading…

A reception and awards presentation will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 11 in the gallery. School of the Arts Dean David Klamen will announce the scholarship awards for enrollment in the IUN's School of the Arts: one for $500 and two for $250.

All the student participants in the juried exhibition will get certificates, T-shirts and swag.

For more information, visit iun.edu/arts.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rhea Perlman reveals status of marriage to Danny DeVito: 'Glory days'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts