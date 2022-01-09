Indiana's Studebaker museum to restore 'Muppet Movie' car

The restoration project will study the film and still photos to match the movie's paint job (as the film's story goes, the paint scheme was camouflage so that the car would blend in with a certain soda billboard). This time, though, a more durable paint will be used.

"We want to make it appear as correctly as possible but also use materials that are stable," Beckman said.

Likewise, the museum aims to restore the engine so that it can be safely driven — not necessarily on open roads but for positioning it at car shows where it could be an "attractive piece."

Below the trunk, the gas tank had been removed and replaced by a small can under the engine hood. That created room in the trunk for a seat, steering wheel and controls for a hidden human, one of short stature, who would see the road through a camera. The camera looked through a hole in the bullet nose where the "bullet" was removed.

The restoration will still show the unique fixtures in the trunk, which currently are on display, but, for safer handling. Beckman said the actual steering wheel and controls will return to the driver's seat.

Restorers will also need to tend to the headliner on the ceiling and to seats that are badly deteriorated.