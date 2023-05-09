Indie singer-songwriters David Dondero and Bob Nanna are coming to play the Grindhouse Cafe in Whiting.

Dondera, an indie folk musician from Duluth, Minnesota, was named by NPR's All Things Considered as one of the "best living songwriters" alongside Bob Dylan, Tom Waits and Paul McCartney.

He's now on tour and will perform at Grindhouse Cafe at 1600 119th St. in Whiting on May 24. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The opening acts include Mynor, a longtime friend of the cafe who will kick things off at 7:30 p.m. and Nanna, who's played in Braid, Hey Mercedes, The City on Film and other bands.

"Bob Nanna was the singer of the seminal indie band Braid who is touring the country celebrating the 25 year anniversary of their Album Frame and Canvas," Grindhouse owner Gabriel Mauch said. "The fact that Bob Nanna is playing at Grindhouse is kinda surreal. I remember a friend from Champaign introducing me to Braid's music over 20 years ago and I've been following all of his bands since then."

Both singer-songwriters are highly acclaimed, Mauch said.

"Dave and Bob both write songs that run the whole gamut of emotion. Bob's music has meant so much to me," he said. "One of my most treasured live music experiences was seeing Braid at Fest in Gainesville in 2012. My friends and I were arm in arm singing and shouting. It was magical."

He encouraged people to come out to support a night of live indie music in the Region and said the concert wouldn't keep people out too late on a weeknight.

"I think it's going to be a very cool concert," he said. "I am over the moon about bringing in two of my favorite singer/songwriters. I've seen Dave Dondero a few times in the Region and the way that he weaves storytelling into his set is so amazing."

For more information, find Grindhouse Cafe on Facebook.

