Two indie pro wrestling shows will throw down in the Region this weekend.

Pro Wrestling King will Present Band of Brothers at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9323 at 2750 Central Ave in Lake Station. It will feature Extreme Championship Wrestling star Shane "The Franchise" Douglas.

Douglas won four ECW world heavyweight championships and often headlined its pay-per-views. He also wrestled in World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment, winning a dozen title belts overall.

He portrayed an arrogant and foul-mouthed heel who feuded with the likes of The Sandman, Sabu, Dean Malenko, Tommy Dreamer, Terry Funk and Cactus Jack.

The show also will feature an appearance from former WWE wrestler Awesome Kong, who appeared on the Netflix show "Glow."

"PWK is proud to help raise funds for the local VFW #9323 and raise some heck in the ring! Join us for a family-friendly night of pro wrestling," the wrestling promotion said in an event announcement. "A part of every single ticket is going right back to the VFW so let's pack the place."

Tickets cost $20 for front-row seats, $15 for general admission and $10 for kids.

Black Label Pro also will host the "Observe This, Brother!" show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the RDS Gym at 1260 Arrowhead Court in Crown Point. It will feature a championship match between challenger Mance Warner against champion Joshua Bishop, with the winner going on to square off against former WWE wrestler Gangrel in a future show.

Tre Lamar will take on ICW Heavyweight Champion Leyton Buzzard, and the Chop N Roll Express will challenge the BLP Tag Team Champions the Bang Bros. Manders will square off with All Elite Wrestling's Brian Pillman Jr., the son of wrestling legend Brian Pillman and half of the Varsity Blondes tag team.

Tickets range from $25 to $55.

For more information or tickets, visit BLPRumble.com or pwk1.com.