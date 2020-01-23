Indigenous ‘Molly of Denali’ is more than a cartoon for some

Beyond this, there is also a fellowship program for Alaska Native writers. Atomic Cartoons, the lead animation company of the series, holds internships for Alaska Natives.

Vera Starbard, Tłingit and Dena’ina, is a writer for “Molly.” She says she has worked on many artistic projects that involve Alaska Native people. “I’ve never experienced this level of dedication to getting it right,” she said.

“Usually my job comes with emotional labor of having to educate others,” Starbard said. “This time ... my job is just to write.”

Starbard says something surprising is how much work happens behind the scenes.

Here’s a little bit of how the process works: Writers think of a potential story they pitch to a producer. If their pitch is accepted, they work through many rounds of edits. Writers must decide who the characters are, where the story takes place and what informational text will go into an episode. They have to write every word that a character speaks including where they chuckle or show forms of expression.

After a script is approved and “polished,” it is sent to directors and animators. “And then I don’t see the story again until it airs,” Starbard says.