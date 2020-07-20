'Industrial Sites' exhibit depicts heavy industry in Region and across the country

"In response to the current climate, we are asking all patrons to wear masks and remain at least 6 feet apart from other patrons while in the gallery," the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a statement. "We are also requesting $5 upon entrance to help defray lost income and the cost of increased cleaning and PPE throughout the rest of the year. We can’t wait to see you."

Kaplan, a Region native, is showcasing photographs in and around the Midwestern refinery town he grew up in.

"Through his long-term documentation of Whiting, Indiana, and the surrounding Calumet Region, Matthew Kaplan has captured a co-evolution between community and commerce as it has played out in one geography, over many years," the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said. "Home and industry often exist in the same frame in Kaplan’s photographs, with houses near the refinery, and other industrial complexes in his hometown, representing the lives of the people living, raising families and growing old there. These are people and places Kaplan has grown up with, and which he still knows and cares about."

Michals on the other hand has photographed industrial communities across America, including Connecticut, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

"Robin Michals came to photograph industrial neighborhoods through her work on climate change. In 2017, while in Louisiana to work on a project about sea level rise, she photographed the Mississippi River town of Norco, which hosts a sprawling Shell Refining and Chemicals facility," the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said. "She saw images of homes abutting the refinery there as metaphors for living with and being resigned to climate change. Pursuing this vision, Michals has since traveled to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Texas to work on her ongoing project, 'Our Neighborhood.'"

Kaplan said he started photographing his hometown and the surrounding Calumet Region with no agenda, while Michals said she hoped to raise consciousness of environmental issues. She said his work was rooted deeply in place while she would go anywhere to take pictures.

The photography exhibit chronicles the Region while placing it in a broader context.

"At one level, the joint exhibit documents a slice of today’s industrial landscape and its surrounding built environment. On another level, the show juxtaposes work that looks deeply into one specific region, with work which makes connections between a number of widely separated localities," the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said. “'Industrial Sights' puts into dialogue these two bodies of work, similar in subject matter, but each with different origins and intentions."

The show can be viewed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.