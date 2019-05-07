'Indy Windy' exhibit on display at Gary library for another two weeks

Time is running out to see the "Indy Windy: A Love Story" exhibit that features many local graffiti artists and painters inspired by Northwest Indiana's industrial landscape.
South Shore Arts debuted the exhibit at the Center for the Visual and Performing Arts in Munster last year, and it's since been displayed at the Marshall J. Gardner Art Center in Miller.
Through May 19, it will be on display at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center at 220 W. Fifth Ave. in downtown Gary.
"'Indy Windy' features artists from Indiana and Chicago who execute large public artworks to create new environments in aging urban and manufacturing areas, while also documenting their experiences and creating new work in their private studios," South Shore Arts said in a news release. "The exhibit is curated by Ish Muhammad, a self-taught artist from Indiana who maintains a studio at the Zhou B. Art Center in Chicago’s Bridgeport community on the South Side. The exhibit presents an overview of creative activity currently underway by a community of Midwest artists, some of whom have been working together for nearly 30 years."
The version of the exhibit on display at the downtown Gary library features the artwork of Liz Mares, Felix "Flex" Maldonado, Tom Torluemke, 8er, ROOST, Brian Presnell, and Cents and Sacred from the FAB crew.
The exhibit on the second-floor gallery can be viewed whenever the library is open. Admission is free.
The Gary Public Library and Cultural Center is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 219-886-2484 or visit garypubliclibrary.org.