Indy Windy graffiti exhibit comes to Marshall Gardner Center

An exhibit featuring graffiti and street artists from Northwest Indiana and Chicago that's been on display at the South Shore Arts League gallery in Munster is headed to Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.
The “Indy Windy: A Love Story” exhibit will open at the Marshall J. Gardner Art Center 540 S. Lake St. Friday and run through March 10.
“The inspiration for the exhibition is tied to the hustle of being an artist in Northwest Indiana and the relationships built along the way," curator Ish Muhammad said. "What started out with artists building professional networks has evolved into true friendships with wedding invitations, graduations, and rent parties. Each has served as mentors, mentees, participated in exhibitions, organized events and collaborated with each other. This exhibit presents artists who respect each other and sincerely desire success for their peers.”
The exhibit displays the work of graffiti artists who have created large public artwork in urban and manufacturing areas, including some who have worked together for 30 years. It features the work of more than a dozen artists, including from the FAB Crew, The Unwonted artist collective from Hammond and the Crazy Indiana Style Artists from East Chicago.
"Although 'Indy Windy: A Love Story' will include the grit of the graffiti writing movement, it is not intended to be a graffiti-only show, nor will it be a response to whether graffiti is art or vandalism," the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts said in a press release. "The exhibit will include the polished work of veteran muralists, fine artists, sculptors, and woodworkers in an environment where the viewer can experience the excitement of urban communities and make connections to the creative energy embodied by the artists’ work.'"
Indy Windy showcases well-known artists like Muhammad, Ruben Aguirre, Mario “ZORE” Gonzalez, Tyrue “Slang” Jones, Emmet Kerrigan, Felix Maldonado, Liz Mares, Brian Presnell, Tom Torluemke, Roman Villarreal, and ZorZorZor. It includes historical information, including when CISA hung out with the acclaimed artist Keith Haring when he painted a mural in Chicago.
The 100 or so artworks featured in the exhibit will continue to tour to the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center and ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen later this year.
The Marshall J. Gardner Center is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 219.938.6278 or visit http://millerbeacharts.org/.