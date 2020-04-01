You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
IndyCar's virtual race to be aired on NBC Sports Network
urgent

IndyCar's virtual race to be aired on NBC Sports Network

{{featured_button_text}}

IndyCar's virtual racing will be televised beginning with Saturday's iRacing event, which has been picked up by NBC Sports.

The debut virtual race last weekend drew 433,000 combined viewers to both IndyCar and iRacing's online stream. Totals viewers jumped to 600,000 when IndyCar tallied how many watched drivers' social media feeds or gaming channels.

NASCAR has done well in its virtual racing series, setting records for viewership the last two weeks. It's Sunday virtual race that aired on some Fox affiliates and nationally on its cable channel drew 1.3 million viewers.

NBC Sports is IndyCar's broadcast partner but had declined to air the first iRacing event. Now it will use its booth of Leigh Diffey, Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell to call the race at virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.

More than two dozen IndyCar drivers are expected to compete, including five-time series champion Scott Dixon, who did not take part in last week's event. Sage Karam won the event at virtual Watkins Glen in New York.

NBC Sports first worked with iRacing last October when it aired the 2019 eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Championship in a two-hour event live on NBCSN.

Several racing series have gone virtual during the shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic. The iRacing platform gives drivers an opportunity to hone their skills in a realistic environment, as well as provide content to fans and showcase their teams and sponsors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

R Kelly seeks release from jail, cites coronavirus risk
National News

R Kelly seeks release from jail, cites coronavirus risk

  • Updated

CHICAGO (AP) — R&B singer R. Kelly cited the novel coronavirus in asking a federal judge Thursday to free him from a federal jail in Chicago as he awaits trial on child pornography and other charges, a court filing by his lawyers saying scant precautions to stem the spread of the virus behind bars put Kelly's life at risk.

Country singer Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus complications
Music

Country singer Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus complications

Diffie, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years. His hits included “Honky Tonk Attitude," “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)," “Bigger Than the Beatles" and “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets).”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts