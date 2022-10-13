International Game Technology delivers what slot players want

The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) wraps up today in Las Vegas after a four-day run. Gaming companies from around the world unveiled their new product lines before industry leaders, including International Game Technology (IGT) which had the largest presence on the exposition floor with more than 200 innovations.

Among the developments slot players can look forward to on casino floors are a variety of new WAP (wide area progressive) titles which feature six and even seven-figure jackpot- focused content in the gaming markets around the country, including Las Vegas, in which they are licensed to operate.

The enduring Wheel of Fortune themed slots, which have gone through multiple iterations, will be expanded upon with Wheel of Fortune Diamond Deluxe in the inviting CrystalWheel™ cabinet, and Wheel of Fortune Lucky Coins™ slots on the innovative TRUE4D™ cabinet.

IGT is also resurrecting the vintage TV game show Let’s Make a Deal in a captivating new presentation with state-of-the-art technology. It will join the company’s library of popular licensed themes housed on the towering Peak65 cabinet. The new game includes a WAP “Grand Deal” progressive and incorporates imagery and mini-games from the namesake TV show.

Megabucks, a creation of IGT, was the first slot theme offering life-changing jackpots. At G2E the company unveiled new video and mechanical reel Megabucks titles, including Megabucks® Fortune Coin™ Respin on the Peak65 cabinet, and Megabucks 3X Wild Diamonds on the S3000XL™ cabinet.

“We are excited to demonstrate IGT’s industry-leading games at G2E 2022,” said Vince Sadusky, chief executive officer of IGT. “We have innovated our existing games and developed new games in virtually every category.”

IGT, the long-time and undisputed king of video poker games, also has enhanced this popular product line with such new titles as Fortune X Poker™, Mega Hot™ Poker, and Big City 4s Poker™, along with a development that will be sure to attract interest from players, Haywire™ Poker Tournament.

Other new products which debuted this week include advancements in the popular multi-level progressive (MLP) games, including new base games for Money Mania video slots link with a fast-hitting second-level WAP jackpot via Sphinx Fire™ and Mistress of Giza™, as well as the Prosperity Link game with Ri Jin Dou Jin™ and Dian Shi ChengJin™.

Yet another MLP creation from IGT is Fort Knox Heist™ which will debut on the PeakCurve cabinet, offering a new take on one of the company’s most internationally successful games of all time.

Also, Cats Wild Serengeti™, inspired by the time-tested hit Wolf Run Eclipse game, and Fu Gi Hao Men™ II, a new iteration of the name-sake title that is popular with slot players for its progressive jackpot pick bonus and “hold and spin” mechanics.

Casino-goers are certain to be captivated by the PeakCurve cabinet which includes a 49-inch, C-curve display, ergonomic design, and an eye-catching 27-inch “topper”.

Other developments we’ll be seeing from IGT in casinos include products in mechanical reel formats such as Diamond Jackpots™, Double Diamond™ and Fortune Storm™.

If you’re looking for some of your favorites with stunning new features, you’ll discover Fortune Coin™ Extra, a new take on Lucky Larry’s Lobstermania™ 5, and a brand-new version of Rich Girl™ slots.

BONUS ROUND-UP

FOUR WINDS: There’s a promotion bonanza at all Four Winds Casino locations on Saturday (Oct. 15). Take the “Fall Passport Adventure” at New Buffalo for a chance to win a 2022 Honda Passport Elite AWD. Over in South Bend it’s “Pilot Payday” where a Honda Pilot SE AWD will be awarded. The Hartford and Dowagiac destinations are featuring “Cash, Credit, & CR-V” with a 2022 Honda CR-V EX AWD as the grand prize. All of the promotions will be held Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT) and all of them will offer guests a share of $7,000 in cash/instant credit in hourly drawings held throughout the day. All of the vehicles will be given away at 9 p.m. (EDT). Earn entries playing slots, table games, and live poker through promotion day. Please visit the W Players Club or guest services for all the details.

HARD ROCK: Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will be hosting their 2022 annual veterans tribute dinner at the property on Saturday, Nov. 12, starting at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $30 per person (dinner included, cash bar) and available for purchase at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tribute-to-our-veterans-who-served-in-the-middle-east-tickets-403647088307. Sponsorships are available by contacting State Commander of the DAV for the State of Indiana, Bob Carnagey, at bobcarnagey@msn.com. The Dave Mathews tribute band, Trippin Billies, will be performing. This year’s dinner honors veterans who served in the Middle East. It will be a patriotic and meaningful occasion to commemorate Veteran’s Day.

HARRAHS JOLIET: Your opportunity to load up on Caesars Rewards Tier Credits comes the weekend of Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. Swipe your players card each day from 7 a.m. to 6:59 a.m. to rack up three-times points on Friday, four-times points on Saturday, and five-times points on Sunday. Restrictions apply. Please visit the Caesars Rewards promotional center for complete details.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: Play the “Jeepers Creepers Drawings” on Saturdays this month for a shot at over $55,000 in cash and prizes, including a Jeep Compass automobile. The Finale drawings will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29. At 5 p.m. car detail packages will be awarded, followed by the 6 to 9 p.m. drawings when three winners will be selected each hour to draw from a cauldron to win prizes or free slot play. Eleven $500 prizes will be given away. One entry for the Jeep Compass will be awarded every hour as well. At 9:45 p.m. the 12 winners will be invited to select an envelope from the game board.

WSOP CIRCUIT IS COMING: The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit, every poker player’s chance to experience world-class tournament action, is coming to the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Il, Nov. 10 – 21. Sixteen events are on the docket, including two senior tournaments (50 and up) on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 20, and ladies only tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The three-day Main Event, will begin on Nov. 18. Next year the 2022-23 WSOP Circuit will return to the Grand Victoria April 6 – 17, preceded by a visit to Horseshoe Casino Hammond Feb. 23 – March 6. For updates and complete tournament schedules please visit esop.com and click on the “Circuit” icon at the top of the main page.