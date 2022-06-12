Internationally exhibited Ish Muhammad to have solo show in Miller

Internationally renowned artist Ish Muhammad will do a solo show in Miller.
Muhammad will exhibit "5+3 = ∞" at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake Street in Gary's Miller neighborhood.
The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is staging the exhibit of Muhammad, whose work is featured in the public collections of Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, NIPSCO in Gary, NiSource in Merrillville, Graffiti Heart in Cleveland, Stockyard Meats in Cleveland, Leeds Public House in Michigan City, Shoreline Brewery in Michigan City and One One Three in Crown Point.
The New York City native has lived and practiced art in Northwest Indiana for more than three decades. He's been affiliated with the Crazy Indiana Style Artists out of East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood.
His work has been exhibited at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, the Chicago Cultural Center, the Zhou B Art Center in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood, the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute and Maison de Metallos in Paris.
He's recently painted murals on Jiffy Lubes in Indianapolis and Crown Point.
Muhammad is a self-taught artist who has a studio in the Lovelace House in Gary and specializes in post-graffiti abstract expressionism. His exhibit in Miller contemplates the infinite.
“When I see the number 8, I see the infinity sign: A completion of a cycle and the start of a new cycle,” he said.
An opening reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. June 17.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crown Point Burger King reopens this month; Buffalo Wild Wings closes, SerenDIPity Ice Cream Parlor; Lucky Hatchet and Sunset Grille opening
Reopening soon
You will soon again be able to have a flame-grilled Whopper your way.
The Burger King in Crown Point will at long last reopen its doors this month. The fast-food restaurant at 1137 N. Main St. just north of downtown closed nearly two years ago after a fire. It's now hiring as it ramps up to reopen.
Manager Denise Marie said it should finally come back in a few weeks.
Joseph S. Pete
'Middle of June'
"We are optimistic middle of June," she said. "Possibly sooner."
A fire broke out in the early morning hours in October 2020. The Burger King has been shuttered since then and has been one of the most inquired about businesses in the history of this retail column. Construction work was long-delayed but Burger King has done extensive renovation work to the restaurant building, including a new exterior and signage that's both more modern and a throwback.
Joseph S. Pete
Closed since fire in Oct. 2020
A grand opening ceremony is planned, Marie said.
Burger King, the perennial Pepsi to McDonald's Coke, the Avis to its Hertz, has burgers, fries... you already know this.
Joseph S. Pete
Closed
Buffalo Wilds Wings closed in Michigan City.
The chain sit-down restaurant at 5000 Franklin St. by the Meijer superstore served chicken wings with a wide variety of sauces and seasonings in a sports bar environment.
Joseph S. Pete
Multiple locations remain
The chain has multiple other Region locations, including Merrillville, Portage, Hammond, Schererville, LaPorte, Crown Point, Valparaiso, Lansing and Calumet City.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
After a long delay, SerenDIPity is going to bring something sweet to downtown Griffith.
Shari Nowatzke and Andres Hernandez have been working to open the ice cream parlor and doughnut shop at 120 N. Griffith Boulevard since signing a lease to take over a former hair salon last July. Nowatzke, a former Baskin Robbins employee whose friends own Bubbles Ice Cream Parlor in Michigan City, has always wanted to have an ice cream shop of her own.
"It's always been a dream of mine to own an ice cream store," she said. "Ice cream makes everything better. I don't even eat it that much. It's just a fun environment to work at."
SerenDIPity will serve Hershey's ice cream, both soft-serve and hard dip. It will have chocolate, vanilla and swirl soft serves and 24 varieties of hard dip like Blue Moon, Superman, Cookies and Cream, Rainbow Sherbet and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.
SeredDIPity also will have Dole Pineapple Whip.
"My friends in Michigan City sell a ton of it," she said. "It's nostalgic because Disney has it. The state fair has it."
Joseph S. Pete
Customizable doughnuts
Customers also can order cake doughnuts, which are customizable. They can pick the frosting, topping and drizzling. Eventually, SerenDIPity plans to offer concessions like burgers, dogs, Polish sausages and walking tacos. It also will have paninis, Pepsi products and ice cream floats.
The 1,400-square-foot store seats 25 people and will have an icre cream-themed bench and picnic table out back. It also has a life-sized camel statute as its mascot.
"The co-owner Andre works the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater where someone left a camel backstage," she said. "It was there for a few years and then they asked him if he wanted it. He took it as kind of a joke, driving a life-sized camel on a trailer. We knew we had to make it part of the store. We came up with a whimsical name. I've always loved the word serendipity. So we named the camel Mr. Dipity. We have a few items named after him, including a sundae that uses a cut-in-half donut instead of a banana. We call our little pup cup the Snoop Dipity Dog."
They decided to open in Griffith because they liked the town and all the growth downtown.
"We saw an empty corner spot," she said. "We love Griffith. I live three miles from Griffith. It's such a great community, one that patronizes locally owned places. That's not even mentioning all the festivals and markets."
Joseph S. Pete
'Who doesn't like ice cream?'
It's a family-run business where several family members work. It will employ around 20 overall.
The owners plan to focus on a single location but plan to eventually roll out a food truck.
"Who doesn't like ice cream, right?" she said. "We designed it to have a very whimsical feel. It's a fun place to bring kids they can take pictures with Mr. Dipity."
SerenDIPity will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, call 219-237-2372 or find SerenDIPity on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
The Lucky Hatchet in Michigan City has added a retro arcade section and expanded to a second location in Granger.
The ax-throwing and entertainment venue opened a few years ago at 2050 E. U.S. 20 in Michigan City. It recently added vintage arcade consoles like Ms. Pac Man, Donkey Kong and X-Men Vs. Street Fighter. It also added a large gaming section with board games like Settlers of Catan.
"These are our loves. We're big nerds," said Brandon Rector, one of the owners.
The business has boomed since opening about a half year before the coronavirus pandemic struck.
"It's an evening of super cheap fun and good times," he said.
Joseph S. Pete
Retro arcade games
The Lucky Hatchet is now opening a second location in a 4,600-square-foot space in a shopping center where TopGolf was located. It will offer hatchet, throwing, old-school video games and classic board games.
“We wanted to bring something for everyone to Granger Our gaming section will have arcade games like Pac-Man and The Simpsons as well as some of the old school Nintendo, Sega and GameCube games," said Jonah Stromer, one of the owners.
The second location will also include a full restaurant and a bar serving craft burgers, appetizers and beer. It's bigger and more immersive.
“We will have 13 total hatchet-throwing lanes that people can come and rent where everything is provided to them and throwing instructions are given in detail. We will have leagues running throughout the year as well as tournaments and our glow throw night is a can't-miss event that we do once a month," said Michael Domkowski, one of the owners.
It's now hiring for the Granger location. A grand opening is slated for June 10.
For more information, visit
TheLuckyHatchet.com or TheLuckyHatchet@Gmail.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Open for the season
The Sunset Grille reopened for the season on the Washington Park beach in Michigan City.
It has a concession stand for beachgoers on the first floor and a rooftop bar overlooking Lake Michigan on the second floor. The menu includes burgers, hot dogs, Italian beef and ham and cheese sandwiches.
"It’s going to be the hottest place to be this summer," Manager Peter Djuvik said. "The sunsets are incredible."
Joseph S. Pete
Open through Labor Day
The Sunset Grill invested in improvements over the summer, including decorative wind sails and more lighting. It has a full bar with local craft beers like Zorn and Burn 'Em. It has live music on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
"It's one of the few places to eat on the beach," he said. "People just come to chill and relax and enjoy the sunsets. The view is beautiful. It's stunning. It's the best in the Region."
It's open 4-11 p.m. daily through Labor Day.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
