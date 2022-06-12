Internationally exhibited Ish Muhammad to have solo show in Miller

Internationally renowned artist Ish Muhammad will do a solo show in Miller.

Muhammad will exhibit "5+3 = ∞" at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake Street in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is staging the exhibit of Muhammad, whose work is featured in the public collections of Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, NIPSCO in Gary, NiSource in Merrillville, Graffiti Heart in Cleveland, Stockyard Meats in Cleveland, Leeds Public House in Michigan City, Shoreline Brewery in Michigan City and One One Three in Crown Point.

The New York City native has lived and practiced art in Northwest Indiana for more than three decades. He's been affiliated with the Crazy Indiana Style Artists out of East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood.

His work has been exhibited at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, the Chicago Cultural Center, the Zhou B Art Center in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood, the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute and Maison de Metallos in Paris.

He's recently painted murals on Jiffy Lubes in Indianapolis and Crown Point.

Muhammad is a self-taught artist who has a studio in the Lovelace House in Gary and specializes in post-graffiti abstract expressionism. His exhibit in Miller contemplates the infinite.

“When I see the number 8, I see the infinity sign: A completion of a cycle and the start of a new cycle,” he said.

An opening reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. June 17.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

