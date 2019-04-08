Ronan Tynan, a former member of the Irish Tenors who recently sang at President George Bush's funeral, will perform tonight in Munster.
Tynan, a Visiting Artist in Residence with the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre, will sing at 7 p.m. at Munster High School, 8800 Columbia Ave., as part of the Lakeshore Community Concerts series.
"Dr. Ronan Tynan is known for his versatile range of repertoire, which includes selections from the operatic, oratorio, concert, and pop music genres. Dr. Tynan first gained international attention in 1994 after winning Go For It, a televised singing competition in the United Kingdom," Lakeshore Community Concerts said in a press release. "A practicing orthopedist at the time, Dr. Tynan continued his music training at the Leinster School of Music and Drama in Dublin, Ireland, and continued at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, England earning a post-graduate Diploma in Voice. In 1998, he became a member of The Irish Tenors, a group with whom he continues to tour with today. Through the years he has participated in master classes with Luciano Pavarotti, Italian tenor Ugo Benelli, Australian tenor Ken Neath, American tenor James King, and American soprano Cynthia Lawrence."
Tynan has appeared in concert halls across the globe and has performed for two popes and four U.S. presidents. Signed to Sony Records, he has released more than 10 albums, including four platinum sellers. He currently teaches vocal performance, voice and repertoire classes at the University of Kentucky.
Distinguished beyond the field of music, Tynan is a bi-lateral amputee who won 18 gold medals in the Paralympics between 1981 and 1984.
"He performed at numerous benefits and memorials for the New York Police and Fire Departments following 9/11, and maintains a strong bond with those devoting their lives to public service," Lakeshore Community Concerts said in a press release. "Dr. Tynan is also a sought-after motivational speaker, having more than 30 engagements annually."
He will be accompanied on piano by William Lewis who has directed four operas, served as a vocal coach on several more, and worked with singers like Marcello Giordani, Victoria Livengood and Alan Seale. He's also served on the faculty at the Boston and New England Conservatories and at Rutgers University.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for accompanying children.
For tickets, visit www.LakeshoreConcerts.org.