Ironwood Brewery to celebrate sixth anniversary Saturday, rolling out crowlers soon

Ironwood Brewing Company is celebrating its sixth anniversary in Valparaiso.
The craft brewery at 6 Roosevelt Road between downtown and the Valparaiso University campus will host an anniversary celebration from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Glen Steven Johnson and Tommy Thompson will perform live music in a tent set up behind the brewery, and the Valparaiso Lions Club will offer its smoked chicken dinners, a half chicken served with corn on the cob.
Ironwood owner and brewmaster Barb Kehe will release several special beers for the occasion, including her Voss Viking Farmhouse Saison and Barrel Aged Dubbel Debacle.
"It feels great to have community support," she said. "This is a dream job I've always wanted. I don't want to be huge and have a big production brewery, just to enjoy my beer and share it."
Ironwood Brewing occupies a 900-square-foot building that seats around 30 people inside. It also has an outdoor patio and stages a weekly bike ride that 30 to 40 cyclists typically participate in.
Kehe has brewed more than two dozen different syles of beer on her 3-barrel system over the years, including the Norwegian Wood Farmhouse India Pale Ale, the Jefferson Grisette French Saison, and the I Surrender Belgian Stout.
"I make good clean beer," she said. "I'm not as trendy as some places, but I stick to styles and don't add a lot of stuff to my beer."
Ironwood Brewing, which already offers growlers of beer to go, will soon roll out to-go 32-ounce crowler cans. The taproom also offers a Dreamsicle orange cream house soda and nitro cold brew.
For more information, visit ironwoodbrewing.beer or visit 219-405-4644.