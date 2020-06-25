Isolation Stories' turns lens on actors at home, pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Jeff Pope and his family were sickened by COVID-19, getting well was the first concern. That accomplished, the British writer-producer decided to make timely art out of the pandemic’s burdens.

“It really drove home to me how something like this was being played out in millions of homes. We didn’t really have the big picture, just what was in front of us,” Pope said. “That was the inspiration for ‘Isolation Stories,’ which was a kaleidoscopic approach to what was happening.”

In the limited series streaming on BritBox, a quartet of 15-minute films offer slice-of-life takes on people under the quarantine’s thumb, including a pregnant woman abandoned by her married lover; a son tending his ill father; a hypochondriac in counseling and a family man with a crumbling marriage.

To make the series, Pope reached out in late March to writers, directors and actors who also wanted to add their voices to the virtual public square and, most importantly, do so quickly.

“We wanted to film stories about lockdown in the middle of lockdown, in the teeth of it, and for it to be broadcast while we were still experiencing it,” Pope said. “So it really is a time capsule, accurately reflecting what we were going through for that period, hopefully brief period, in time.”