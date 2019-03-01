New babies, new exhibits and new buildings, oh my!
Few things are more fun and exciting for kids than a day at the zoo. Even if you are frequent visitors to area zoos, there are new things happening each year, and this one in no exception.
At Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City, restoration work has been going on at the Castle, a building dedicated in 1936.
The zoo was part of a Works Progress Administration project that began in the late 1920s. The zoo, which encompasses 15 acres of hilly sand dune, is located close to Lake Michigan, making the zoo a perfect destination for a day trip where the nearby beach can also be enjoyed.
Zoo Director Jamie Huss said that as part of the restoration, some new animal habitats that will be featured in the building. In addition to the armadillos, fox, falcons and fish tank, visitors will be able to view some axolotl, which Huss described as a water salamander that has the appearance of a dragon.
Another new part of the exhibit is an observation hive that will give visitors a chance to see bees at work. Huss said the beehive is supported by Franklin Pest Solutions Co.
“They want to put the message out there that bees are a good thing,” she said.
Also new this year, the train ride no longer has an extra fee and will be included in admission, which is $8 or adults and $6 for children younger than 12. Kids 2 and younger are free.
Huss said they’re also finishing some smaller projects and raising funds to rebuild and upgrade the big cathouse. As for new residents, there is a male baby zebu that was born over the winter. They’re also expecting the birth of at least one red-handed tamarin and possibly some baby porcupines this spring. It’s likely they’ll also have some peacocks hatching this season.
One fun thing you can expect to see if you visit Brookfield Zoo this summer is the Brick Safari, opening May 11 and continuing through Sept. 29. Brick Safari will include more than 40 life-size animal sculptures created entirely out of LEGO bricks.
According to Director of Public Relations Sondra Kaztzen, Brookfield Zoo is the first venue in North America to have the traveling exhibit. Kids will enjoy seeing the LEGO creations and then visiting the live versions throughout the zoo grounds.
The newest building at Lincoln Park Zoo is the Searle Visitor Center, a state-of-the-art guest service center that opened last year, and the most recent habitats that have opened are the Robert and Mayor Pritzker Penguin Cove and Walter Family Arctic Tundra.
Some new babies are now calling the zoo home, including leaf-tailed geckos that hatched last fall and can be seen at the Regenstein Small Mammal-Reptile House.
