“Everybody” is a Middle English morality play in which the main character is sent by the anthropomorphic personification of Death to God to give an account of his life.

Indiana University Northwest will stage a modern adaption from 2017 of the anonymously authored 15th-century classic that ponders the meaning of life. It opens on Feb. 23.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins wrote the contemporary update of the allegorical play in which Everybody persuades Death to let him bring a companion and then fails to convince family, friends and material possessions to come along.

The original play exploring the Christian concept of salvation was the first recorded play in the English language.

“When I first read this play; it immediately felt fresh and funny, and in step with today’s world,” said IU Northwest Assistant Professor and Director Mark Baer. “Along with our fall production of A Bright New Boise, this play continues our season-long meditation on the meaning of faith in today’s America. We chose these plays because although they have sharply contrasting styles, both ask the audience to wrestle with the question, ‘What do you believe?’”

The play was a finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Jacobs-Jenkins is an acclaimed playwright who hails from Brooklyn and was also awarded the 2014 Obie Award for Best New American Play.

It will be staged by a cast that includes both students and community members, all of whom hail from Northwest Indiana The cast includes IU Northwest Theatre majors Tyler Marrie, Mark Reese and Hailey Ross, as well as biology major Enna Ton from Chesterton and social work major Nate Reardon from Crown Point. Marc Ryser from Dyer, Shallon Farmer from Gary, Brandon Hearne from Gary and Samantha Baer from Crown Point also will take the stage.

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, Feb. 24 and March 2 and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 and March 1 on the Mainstage Theatre in the Arts and Sciences Building on Broadway across from the main IUN campus.

Tickets are $10 and available at the door.

To make reservations, call 219-980-6668.