IU Northwest to stage play about the 'The Harlem of the Midwest'

“The Price of Progress: The Indiana Avenue/IUPUI Story” will be performed at the IU Northwest Arts & Science Building theater at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, and at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

“'The Price of Progress: The Indiana Avenue/IUPUI Story' is a stage play that offers an engaging, entertaining glimpse into the intriguing story of an Indianapolis district once dubbed, 'The Harlem of the Midwest,' before and after its decline prompted by suburban migration, gentrification, urban decay, interstate development, and campus displacement," Indiana University Northwest said in a press release. "The riveting two-act play is filled with energetic, colorfully costumed choreography, a live jazz band, amazing vocal solos, the drama and comedy of an ensemble cast of professional actors, and historic video that visually transports theater attendees from the 1920s to the present day."