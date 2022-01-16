 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IU Northwest to stage play about the 'The Harlem of the Midwest'
0 Comments
urgent

IU Northwest to stage play about the 'The Harlem of the Midwest'

  • Updated
  • 0
IU Northwest to stage play about the 'The Harlem of the Midwest'

The Indiana University Northwest Theater is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana University Northwest will stage a play about "The Harlem of the Midwest" as part of its Black History Month celebration.

“The Price of Progress: The Indiana Avenue/IUPUI Story” will be performed at the IU Northwest Arts & Science Building theater at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, and at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. 

It's by playwright Vernon A. Williams, a longtime Gary resident and Gary Roosevelt High School alum. He writes a column for The Chicago Crusader, was an on-air personality on WLTH and managed WGVE.

Indiana University Northwest officials cut the ribbon on the university's new Academic Media Production Space on Tuesday.

“'The Price of Progress: The Indiana Avenue/IUPUI Story' is a stage play that offers an engaging, entertaining glimpse into the intriguing story of an Indianapolis district once dubbed, 'The Harlem of the Midwest,' before and after its decline prompted by suburban migration, gentrification, urban decay, interstate development, and campus displacement," Indiana University Northwest said in a press release. "The riveting two-act play is filled with energetic, colorfully costumed choreography, a live jazz band, amazing vocal solos, the drama and comedy of an ensemble cast of professional actors, and historic video that visually transports theater attendees from the 1920s to the present day."

Williams' play explores the history of one of Indiana's foremost African American cultural hubs.

“'The Avenue' was the nucleus for jazz musicians through the 1960s; surpassing Kansas City, Chicago or even New Orleans. Jazz greats with Indiana Avenue influence included Wes Montgomery, Pookie Johnson, Hoagy Carmichael, David Baker, Jimmy Coe, Freddie Hubbard, J.J. Johnson, Slide Hampton, Reginald DuValle, the Ink Spots, Noble Sissle and Eubie Blake," IUN said in a press release.

The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse Executive Director McKenya Dilworth, a Gary native and educator, will direct the two-act play.

"The play candidly ascribes perceived and actual complicity on the part of IUPUI, but also addresses healing measures assumed by campus leadership in more recent years," IUN said in a press release. “'The Price of Progress' celebrates the impactful first 50 years of IUPUI—one of the nation’s leading urban research campuses—chronicled through entertaining drama, comedy, music, dance, and historical video."

It's free and open to the public. Masks are required and will be available by the door.

People can pick up tickets before showtime or register in advance at go.iu.edu/4goK or go.iu.edu/4goL.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jamie Lynn Spears fires back at Britney after singer speaks out on ‘GMA’ interview

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts