IU professor lauded with lifetime award from Indiana Authors Awards

Indiana University Professor Emeritus of History James H. Madison, the author of "The Indiana Way: A State History" and "A Lynching in the Heartland: Race and Memory in America," won the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards.

Madison, who has been named an "Indiana Living Legend" by the Indiana Historical Society, has written and taught for more than four decades.

“Jim has made telling Indiana’s story his life’s work, and we all are enriched by his devotion to deep and original research, vivid storytelling and candid revelations,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “We are delighted to acknowledge the work of someone who is not only a respected historian but also a passionate believer in the power of the humanities to inform and improve Hoosiers’ lives.”

Indiana Humanities confers the Lifetime Achievement Award based on "superior literary achievements throughout a career."

Madison's books include "Eli Lilly: A Life, 1885–1977," "Slinging Doughnuts for the Boys: An American Woman in World War II," "Hoosiers: A New History of Indiana" and "The Ku Klux Klan in the Heartland."

“Jim Madison represents what my parents wanted to highlight and celebrate when they founded the Indiana Authors Awards,” said Marianne Glick, chair of the Glick Family Foundation and daughter of Eugene and Marilyn Glick. “His work helps to show the world that Indiana’s rich literary tradition is alive and well, and it’s populated by brilliant and committed writers.”

For more information, visit indianahumanities.org.