Indiana University Northwest's School of the Arts announced its spring performing arts season.

Upcoming plays include "Everybody," "Augusta and Noble" and "The Golden Hour," a new play that was written and directed by senior Esperanza Flores.

All of the performances will take place on the second floor of the Arts and Sciences Building at 3415 Broadway.

"Everybody" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, Feb. 24 and March 2, as well as at 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 and March 1.

"Everybody is a 2017 adaptation of the 15th-century morality play Everyman. This irreverent modern riff on a morality play takes us on a journey through life’s greatest mystery—the meaning of living," IUN said in a news release. "The performances will take place on the Arts and Sciences Mainstage."

A collaboration with the Modern Languages Department, Augusta and Noble will be staged for just a single performance, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

"Augusta and Noble follows the experience of a young girl of Mexican descent who’s living in Chicago, navigating school, family and identity," IUN said in a news release. "The reading will take place on the Arts and Sciences Mainstage. It will be free and open to the public."

Finally, "The Golden Hour" will be staged at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

"The Golden Hour is the story of Rene’, a Chicano teenager, coming to terms with her family, identity and independence," IUN said in a press release. "Three performances will take place in the Arts and Sciences Studio Theatre. These performances will be free and open to the public."