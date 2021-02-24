IUN exhibit at Chesterton Art Center now in its last week

Only a few days remain to see Indiana University Northwest's Mobile Art + Action's Black History Month pop-up exhibit at the Chesterton Art Center.
The group exhibition at the gallery at 115 S. Fourth Street in Chesterton ends Saturday. It focuses on living contemporary African-American artists and features the work of IUN professors and alumni, as well as pieces by national and international artists.
The exhibit also showcases hand-painted protest paper signs, the immersive School of the Arts Mobile Art + Action Community Lab, The Black ABCs from Chicago Public Schools and "Echo Location" on loan from The Floating Museum arts collective that presents 3D-printed busts from the collection of the DuSable Museum of African American History.
"Paper Signs of the Times" includes more than 50 hand-painted protest signs from artists across the world.
"Curated by Heart & Bone, Gold Gilded, and Hand Painted Signs, a Chicago-based sign shop offering the highest quality of traditional gold leaf and hand-painted sign work," IUN said in a press release. "This small team of professional craft artists specializing in brushwork has 20 plus years of experience and mentorship within the professional painting field by some of the best sign painters and gold leaf artists in the country."
IUN Director of Arts Programming and Engagement Lauren M. Pacheco curated “Words of Encouragement,” which also features artwork by Heart & Bone Hand Painted Signs.
“'Words of Encouragement' is a collective and social responsibility act of visual kindness that touches upon the necessity for cultural appreciation and democratization even in these challenging times. While we may feel alone when sheltering in place, this crisis affects all of humanity, and we are not alone," IUN said in a news release. "In the end, this project serves as a 'call to action.' It reminds us to remain hopeful as we all work together in solidarity to stay connected and respond to each other with love, compassion, sensitivity, and intelligence."
The exhibit also displays the work of Infinite Roots Pottery founder Ryan Bennett and Indiana University Northwest design lecturer Kelly Knaga, who did a site-specific vinyl mural installation.
It also features the Black ABCs that were developed by two Chicago teachers in 1970 and became ubiquitous in Chicago Public Schools.
"The Black ABCs was owned by the Society for Visual Education, which started in Chicago in 1919 and by the early 1970s became a leading supplier of classroom films," IUN said in a press release. " The Black ABCs, which came from a lifelong friendship between a pair of Chicago teachers, was a byproduct of the civil rights movement, part of a need for classroom materials that moved beyond a white ‘Dick and Jane’ and reflected the backgrounds of black students. Instead of letters paired with disassociated objects and illustrations, each image offered a handsome portrait of African American children growing up in Chicago."
The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit iun.edu/arts and chestertonart.org.