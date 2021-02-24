IUN exhibit at Chesterton Art Center now in its last week

IUN Director of Arts Programming and Engagement Lauren M. Pacheco curated “Words of Encouragement,” which also features artwork by Heart & Bone Hand Painted Signs.

“'Words of Encouragement' is a collective and social responsibility act of visual kindness that touches upon the necessity for cultural appreciation and democratization even in these challenging times. While we may feel alone when sheltering in place, this crisis affects all of humanity, and we are not alone," IUN said in a news release. "In the end, this project serves as a 'call to action.' It reminds us to remain hopeful as we all work together in solidarity to stay connected and respond to each other with love, compassion, sensitivity, and intelligence."

The exhibit also displays the work of Infinite Roots Pottery founder Ryan Bennett and Indiana University Northwest design lecturer Kelly Knaga, who did a site-specific vinyl mural installation.

It also features the Black ABCs that were developed by two Chicago teachers in 1970 and became ubiquitous in Chicago Public Schools.