IUN fine art student lands first solo show at Merrillville gallery

Indiana University Northwest fine art student Meghan Latta is exhibiting her work at a gallery in Merrillville.
Latta's abstract work will be displayed in the "A Vibrant Life" exhibit at BESS Art Exposure, an art gallery at a former cell phone store at 5386 Broadway in Merrillville.
“Latta brings a phenomenal exhibit with a lot of detail within her body of work," gallery owner Jess Johnson said. "This body of work expresses the abstract intention of Latta's vibrant life.”
Latta first exhibited with BESS Art Exposure as part of a group show at Ivy Tech Community College in Michigan City, which is now on display throughout the campus. "A Vibrant Life" is her first solo exhibition.
“This process, being my first solo art show, was the longest progression of work I ever created," she said. "It was the most intriguing yet stressful subject matter containing an abstract point of view about my life.”
The exhibit opened Tuesday and will run through April 15.
“I feel that it is powerful, moving, and strong," gallery goer Alice Jiang said. "The way the colors merge with a cohesiveness gives it a vibrant feel aesthetically.”
A reception will take place between 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 15. Latta will be on hand to talk with guests and give a live demonstration of her creative process at the free event, which is open to the public and will include food and music.
For more information, visit bessartexposure.com, call 219-318-3816 or find the BESS Art Exposure on Facebook or Instagram.
To support the gallery and its mission of bringing art to the community, visit gofundme.com/keeping-the-art-alive.