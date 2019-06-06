IUN gallery exhibiting 'These 2 Painters'

Indiana University Northwest's Gallery for Contemporary Art is showing the work of two painters who focus on optical illusions, geometric shapes and obsessive patterns.
“These 2 Painters: James Jankowiak and Cole Piece” will be exhibited in the gallery in the Savannah Center at IUN's Gary campus through Aug. 9.
“'These 2 Painters explores unconventional painting techniques such as geometric shape and pattern configurations, ritualistic layering of paint, and fine line work. For both artists, the use of color is explosive and a driving force behind the creation of optical illusions with color intensity and precision," said Lauren Pacheco, director of arts programming and engagement at IUN. “This body of work represents a relationship between the artist and arts practices, particularly through painting, how they adapt and encounter reflections on the physical, psychological, and the environment."
Jankowiak's emotive abstract paintings are inspired by music, ritual and divine symbols, inviting viewers to draw connections between the physical and spiritual. Piece's artwork is informed by the 20th century's Op Art movement, using geometry and bold gradients of acrylic.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
The gallery is open from noon until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
An artists' reception will take place from 2-6 p.m. June 15.