Several Gary artists and a cult musician are exhibiting their work in the new “Black Creativity: Artists, Aesthetics and Movements” at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
The multidisciplinary group exhibition celebrating contemporary African-American artists is being displayed in the Gallery for Contemporary Art in the Savannah Center.
“This exhibition celebrates the creative process from visual voices who present views on relevancy, social justice, the built environment, intersectionality and identity, use of materials, urban life, and gender,” said Lauren Pacheco, director of arts programming and engagement at IUN. “The objective of this exhibition is to present a contemporary perspective of African-American artists and makers working with diverse mediums. ‘Black Creativity’ offers a strong collection of established and emerging talent working and living in Chicago and Northwest Indiana.”
The exhibit was curated in connection with Black History Month and runs through March 22.
Featured artists include Marianeta Hicks Porterfield, Tyrell Anderson, Andrea Ledbetter, and Parris Gill, Sr., Norman Teague, Fo Wilson, ZEB, Ken Ellis, Hebru, Ray Noland, Arrington Porter, Armani Howard, DredSke, Jamiah Calvin, Ricky Willis, Wesley, Nick Fury, David Anthony Geary, Max Sansing, Don Cherry and A’Keem Muhammad.
The exhibit highlights work intended to uplift communities in Gary and Chicago, while touching upon both the historical and contemporary.
It also features work by the late singer-songwriter and visual artist Wesley Willis, who died in 2003. Willis was an underground outsider musician who suffered from schizophrenia and built up a large cult following in the 1990s. "The Daddy of Rock and Roll" was known for "Rock and Roll McDonalds" and often profane songs about how he would beat up Batman and Spiderman.
The gallery next to the IUN Book Store is open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.