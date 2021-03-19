 Skip to main content
IUN launches Dunes Literary Series to showcase regional authors
The Indiana University Northwest campus is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana University Northwest's Department of English has launched the Dunes Literary Series to showcase the work of regional authors and writers who were born in the Region.

Every month on Zoom, an author from or living in Northwest Indiana will share their latest workers of fiction, poetry and nonfiction for IUN students and members of the wider community.

The readings are free and open to the public.

Garin Cycholl, clinical assistant professor and director of the IU Northwest Writing Center, said the Dunes Literary Series highlights, "writing that reflects a Great Lakes focus, in terms of the experiences of work and origins here, that is often very different from Midwestern or Chicago-style writing."

"For example, writers from Belt Publishing’s ‘The Gary Anthology’ focused their reading on distinct attributes of the City of Gary's culture, politics, history, and ecology," she said. "It was a joy to celebrate the book’s publication in our initial event."

Upcoming events include readings by Brenda Cardenas, author of “From the Tongues of Brick and Stone,” and Ava Tomasula y Garcia on March 24, work from Indiana University Northwest creative writing program students on April 21, and David Masciotra, author of “I Am Somebody,” on May 26. All the readings take place between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

“We're excited to hear from Ava Tomasula y Garcia, a local organizer who will read from her novel-in-progress later this month,” he said. “Future events will feature the work of several IU Northwest students, and a reading from David Masciotra, author of a new biography on Jesse Jackson, ‘I Am Somebody.’ We also look forward to adding more authors to the schedule this summer and fall,” Cycholl says.

For more information or to reserve free tickets, visit iun.edu/english/dunes-literary-series.

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more.

