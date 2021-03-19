IUN launches Dunes Literary Series to showcase regional authors

Indiana University Northwest's Department of English has launched the Dunes Literary Series to showcase the work of regional authors and writers who were born in the Region.

Every month on Zoom, an author from or living in Northwest Indiana will share their latest workers of fiction, poetry and nonfiction for IUN students and members of the wider community.

The readings are free and open to the public.

Garin Cycholl, clinical assistant professor and director of the IU Northwest Writing Center, said the Dunes Literary Series highlights, "writing that reflects a Great Lakes focus, in terms of the experiences of work and origins here, that is often very different from Midwestern or Chicago-style writing."

"For example, writers from Belt Publishing’s ‘The Gary Anthology’ focused their reading on distinct attributes of the City of Gary's culture, politics, history, and ecology," she said. "It was a joy to celebrate the book’s publication in our initial event."