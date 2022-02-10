IUN professor's novel explores 'a disintegrating, speculative America'

An Indiana University Northwest professor has published a new novel that explores "an anxious, harried United States through the eyes of a narrator who has taken on his dead father’s identity and is practicing medicine without a license in a small Minnesota town."

Atmosphere Press just published Garin Cycholl's new novel "Rx." It's set against a backdrop of "the country’s divisions and impending collapse."

"When I started the book five years ago, I wanted to get at how we as citizens inhabit these divisions that have been present historically, but seem so much more pronounced (or have crescendoed) at this moment," he said. "I wanted to see these divisions from the viewpoint of someone who is 'hiding out' in a way—the narrator is a flim-flam man who comes into contact with a man by the name of Skaggs, a retired soldier from 'the State Militia of Louisiana,' which may or may not be a paramilitary group. To the narrator, Skaggs reveals himself as a potential domestic terrorist who may be infected with a plague that he has cooked up. However, Skaggs is also his patient. Does the narrator compromise himself to let this be known to the authorities?"

The premise proved to be very topical while harkening back to literary precedent.

"One of the models for the novel is Herman Melville’s 'The Confidence-Man,' published in an America on the brink of civil war," Cycholl said. "I’ve been thinking a lot about how denial, false identities and incitation to violence have always been a part of this nation."

Featuring linguistic play, the book is divided into 50 chapters with one for each state.

"The electoral map inspired it—not just in the 2016 and 2020 elections, but the wider challenge of how one locates a 'center' to this country," he said. "Its development came out of rethinking responses to 9/11, to me a trauma from which the nation as a whole never seems to have emerged. Each of the states reflects Rex’s own fractured identity and moment—the 'wars and rumors of wars' that bubble through our media and imaginations constantly these days."

The novel has garnered praise. "Severance" author Ling Ma called it "a deeply American story in the guise of a road trip novel" that's "elegiac, original and compelling."

The book follows protagonist Rex Ayers, who takes on the identity of his dead father and starts practicing medicines with no license in the rural Midwest.

"My dad was a general practitioner in southeastern Illinois for over 35 years. I always joked with him that, after his death, I was going to assume his identity," Cycholl said. "The book isn’t autobiographical, but it is in play with that joke."

His father was a major inspiration.

"It was a joy to be back in touch with my dad’s work as a small-town physician," he said. "I recalled some of the stories he told about his years in practice. He was a fantastic diagnostician, one of those doctors who actually examines you. Often, he could diagnose a patient simply by listening to their symptoms. He was highly influenced by the late Dr. Marty Grais, a cardiologist with whom he studied in med school in Chicago. Marty had his students hone their diagnostic skills by reading Sherlock Holmes stories."

Cycholl delved into family history while researching the novel.

"While I was working on the book, I kept a couple of my dad’s old medical textbooks on the desk," he said. "It was interesting to read his annotations, imagine them fictionally and discuss them with my brother, who is currently practicing family medicine in my hometown, Flora. I’m not sure where all medical caregivers are finding the emotional and psychological resources to treat their patients these days. I have tremendous respect for them all."

The novel unfolds in a heartland landscape Cycholl is well-versed with.

"I grew up about halfway between Chicago and Memphis. My cousin used to joke that the South started a few miles south of our hometown," he said. "It’s not really 'Midwest'—much in the way that Northwest Indiana is less 'Midwest' than a Great Lakes geography. Growing up in southeastern Illinois left me with both a strong grasp of regional identities, as well as how complex those identities are when you try to map them. Somewhere between South and Midwest. We have commonalities that beg to be recovered. Rex is trying to achieve that in the novel. I’m not sure that he ever really does."

A sense of place often informs his literary work.

"I’ve always found place as a compelling aspect of human experience—the corners, edges, backroads and alleyways where we come back face to face with who we are," he said. "I particularly enjoy hearing people describe the places where they’ve worked."

It's Cycholl's eighth book. He also penned the book-length poem "Blue Mound to 161," which probes "violence and social dislocation among coal miners and bootleggers in southern Illinois" and won the 2003 Transcontinental Prize in Poetry.

"Myths and sacred stories have always intrigued me. I worked in pastoral ministry for 20 years, partly while I was doing my grad work in Chicago," he said. "I’ve always held people’s stories close to heart, how they 'tell themselves' or define themselves within the wider spaces of work and community. I hear that kind of voice in writers like Valeria Luiselli, Bonnie Jo Campbell, Sterling Plumpp, and Barry Hannah. I learned it from my teachers, Luis Alberto Urrea and Michael Anania. A range of mythic and sacred stories inform Rex—Oedipus as well as that “triangle” between Abraham, Sarah and Hagar from the Hebrew Bible."

His literary work has ranged from poetry to fiction. It's evolved over time as he's sought to untangle local mythologies.

"I always joke that I’m a novelist disguised as a poet. I’ve been trying to explore what I call the 'local epic,' the root stories that define a place. In this series of what I see as the 'Illinois poems,' I explored the narratives resting beneath a string of spaces in Illinois," he said. "A crossroads in the southern part of my home county—a place that always felt distinctly 'southern' to me. Route 66 between Springfield and Chicago—a part of highway that my grandfather used to travel to go to the fights in the city. The part of Chicago’s West Side that my dad used to travel through on his way to Cook County Hospital, where he did his rotations."

His work dives deep into the personal as it examines broader issues.

"The latest of these book-length poems is the closest to autobiography, a book that explores the various ways that water takes on 'substance,' particularly in the waterways around Chicago," he said. "The curious thing is that as the story has gotten closer to me, the less grasp I feel I have on the stories that define me. How can I understand the 'water' that makes 'me?' Part of 'Rex' as a character inhabits that insight."

His latest book "wrestles with a distinct American identity—slippery and always in flight."

"With wit, sticky situations, one-of-a-kind characters, and a captivating mystery, Cycholl probes the idiopathic American psyche," "Luminarium" author Alex Shakar said. "His diagnosis, 'Rx,' is a potent prescription for literary joy."

It's a book that tackles ambitious subject matter.

"Things don’t cohere, but we feel a need to make them hold together," he said. "That’s Rex’s hope—to juggle his father’s memory, the country’s divisions and the weight of the near future’s threat. How do you hold 50 states together?"

