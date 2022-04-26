IUN School of Arts to host educator in-studio residency summer program

Indiana University Northwest is bringing back its summer art residency for high school teachers for its second year.

The IUN School of Arts is offering its Educator In-Studio Residency Summer Program to fine arts, performing arts and communications studies teachers from across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

“As part of our mission, we have a commitment to engaging and working with the surrounding community,” IUN School of the Arts Dean David Klamen said. “We can connect people who already have expertise in the arts and expand access to our facilities.”

The program aims to connect artists and teachers from across the Region. Participants get the chance to connect with other local teachers during the four-to-six-week residency. They can concentrate on their own art or research while getting feedback and mentorship from IUN professors.

They get access to university facilities, time to focus on thinking and creating independently and the chance to take part in training, critiques and group outings.

The hope is to have a lasting impact on area educators and give them the opportunity to rekindle their creativity. The program gives educators time to focus on their own artwork free of personal and professional obligations.

“Artists are not always afforded the opportunity to explore their own work and dive into their own ideas,” Klamen said. “The camaraderie that was built among them [last year] created an environment where people felt encouraged and safe to test new ideas.”

“Being an artist with a studio space again allowed me to get back my perspective as a student, which in turn, has been beneficial for my students,” said Ane Talevski, an art teacher at Robert A. Taft Middle School in Crown Point. “I am happier with myself because of this experience.”

Marquette Catholic High School teacher Edwin Shelton said the residency helped him focus more on his art.

“I felt like I was back in graduate school without all the pressures; I took advantage of making my artwork for as many hours as I could manage per day," he said. "I was refreshed having dedicated time and space to focus on my artworks without the background obligations."

The hope is to grow the program.

“There’s the potential to grow into exhibitions and expanded opportunities as we build up momentum,” Klamen said. “I’m really looking forward to connecting with more art professionals in the region.”

To participate, a proposal must be submitted by May 9.

For more information, visit www.iun.edu/arts.

