IUN School of Arts wins honorable mention from The American Institute of Architects Chicago
IUN's Mobile Community Art + Action Lab is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana University Northwest's School of Arts won an honorable mention award from The American Institute of Architects Chicago.

The Mobile Community Art + Action Lab developed by IUN Director of Arts Programming and Engagement Lauren Pacheco was a runner-up for the Roberta Feldman Architecture for Social Justice Award at Designight 2021, an architectural celebration hosted by WTTW's Geoffrey Baer.

The Mobile Art + Action Community Lab toured parking lots in Gary, Hobart and Hammond to provide socially distant cultural programming outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic. It moved indoors over the winter and spring for popup exhibits at IUN, the South Shore Art Center and then Chesterton Art Center.

"Now in post-pandemic times, the MA+AC Lab remains a compelling alternative to traditional gallery and museum spaces by bringing art directly into diverse and dispersed communities," Pacheco said. "Essentially, the School of the Arts is leading a campus effort in meeting our community where they are."

The Legacy Foundation, the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs, and the Chancellors Office at IU Northwest provided funding for the project.

"As architectural designers, we believe in the power of the built environment to empower new forms of cultural exchange," Chicago-based Could Be Architecture directors Joseph Altshuler and Zach Morrison said. "We took pleasure in collaborating with the IU Northwest's Art + Action Lab team to collectively envision nimble platforms that amplify the community's encounters with art in public spaces—at the university and beyond."

The other honorable mention award winner was the Antihuala Community Center, a project Illinois Institute of Technology students designed in Chile. The winner was the ProjectHOOD Community Center, a former Walgreens store that was turned into a community center by BNMO Design and Development.

