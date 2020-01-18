{{featured_button_text}}
IUN to screen film on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

IUN will screen the Holocaust survivor biopic "Eva: A-7063" on Jan. 29.

Nazi death camp survivor Eva Mozes Kor is the subject of film that will be screened at Indiana University Northwest in Gary to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday, Jan. 27.

The biopic "Eva: A-7063," which was produced by WFYI Public Media in collaboration with Ted Green Films and Mika Brown, will be screened at 1 p.m. in the Bruce W. Bergland Auditorium in the Savannah Center at the IUN campus at 3400 Broadway in Gary. The public is invited to attend the free screening of the film that chronicles how a 4-foot-9-inch Romanian Jewish farm girl survived a concentration camp and went on to become "a leading global force on the power of healing through forgiveness."

“I've never seen a greater personal example of the triumph of the human spirit than Eva Mozes Kor,” filmmaker and screenwriter Ted Green said. “Her psychological transformation and the good she's doing for others are astonishing."

The movie about Kor, who died at the age of 85 last year, is narrated by actor Ed Asner and includes appearances from movie star Elliott Gould, CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer and former NBA champion Ray Allen, who all relate Kor's impact on their own lives.

A video of Holocaust scholar Rabbi Michael Berenbaum reading one of Kor's speeches also will be screened before the film.

To view a trailer or for more information, visit TheStoryofEva.com.

