You can see Henrik Ibsen's classic masterpiece, "A Doll's House," at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
IUN's Theatre Northwest will perform the timeless three-act play at 7:30 p.m., April 4-6 and 11-13 with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 7 in the Black Box Theatre on the second floor Arts & Sciences Building on Broadway across from the main campus.
"A Doll's House" caused a scandal when it debuted in Denmark in 1879 and has since been widely staged around the world.
This IUN production was entirely produced, designed and directed by students, including director and light designer Amber Holley, leading actress and costume design Sydney Hale, scenic and properties designer Eric Munoz, and technical director and sound designer Brian Thomas-Chopps.
“I am so proud to see our students stepping into leadership roles,” said Associate Professor of Theatre Mark Baer, who has served as a mentor for the student producers. “Many of us are fans or participants in creative culture, but only a few have a voice of their own.”
The cast includes IUN students and community members Hale, Elijah Sabourin, Joshua Kime, Mia Godfrey, Brandon Hearne and Melissa Downs. Those who worked behind the scenes include Tim O’Donnell, Lauren Pacheco, Michael Litke Adams, Jay-Lan Haliburton, Espi Flores and Jacob Rodriguez.
“Watching my design become reality has been an amazing feeling, Munoz said.
“It makes me realize how far I have come from my freshman year in this program. I’m really grateful to Brian, Tim and the rest of the crew for helping me make it happen. Working together we can do so much more.”
The play tells the story of Nora Helmer, whose husband Torvald lands a job as a bank manager, elevating them into a comfortable middle-class life considered ideal for the era.
Nora must reckon with the loan shark Krogstad who threatens to expose that she took out a large loan without her husband's permission and grapple with whether her marriage and life are fulfilling.
”I’ve had to dig inside myself to find empathy for this character, even though we’re quite different in many ways, but I’m starting to learn how to fight for her," said Hale, who plays Nora.
Tickets cost $10, and only cash or check is accepted at the door.
For more information, iun.edu/theatre or 219-980-6808.