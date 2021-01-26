Jackyl, Twista to play Hobart Art Theatre

Southern heavy metal band Jackyl and Chicago rapper Twista will play shows at the Hobart Art Theatre next month.
The historic Art Deco movie theater at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart has a host of live music events coming up.
Jackyl, a Georgia-based hard rock group that sold a million copies of its first, self-titled album and is known for a chainsaw solo on "The Lumberjack," will perform an all-ages show at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21. Tickets are $25, with the opening acts yet to be announced.
The prolific live act, which trended on the charts in the 1990s and often performs in Northwest Indiana, holds a Guinness World Record for playing 50 concerts in 100 days.
Twista, known for the speed of his rapping and the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit "Slow Jamz," will perform at the Hobart Art Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 27. Tickets are $20 for early bird purchases, $25 for advance generation admission and $30 for day of the show.
The rapper also hosts a Guinness World Record for having pronounced nearly 600 syllables in 55 seconds. He's collaborated with a number of artists over the years, including Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Ludicrous, Jamie Foxx, Pitbull, Mariah Carey, Pharrell, Diddy, T-Pain, Raekwon, and Wacka Flocka Flame.
Other upcoming concerts at the Hobart Art Theatre include The Joe Stamm Band with Rye Davis on Friday, a Jenny Rivera Tribute on Saturday, a Tribute to the Warped Tour on Feb. 6, Trapt on Feb. 11, Hairbanger's Ball on Feb. 12, Smartypants on Feb. 13, Bonfire: A Tribute to AC/DC on Feb. 20, The 1985 on March 5, and Smells like Nirvana on March 6.
The Hobart Art Theatre also is screening $5 classic movies as part of its Five Dollar Flicks series, including "A Nightmare on Elm Street on Feb. 26.
For more information, visit brickartlive.com, call 219-942-1670 or find the Art Deco Theatre on Facebook.
