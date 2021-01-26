 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackyl, Twista to play Hobart Art Theatre
urgent

Jackyl, Twista to play Hobart Art Theatre

{{featured_button_text}}
Jackyl, Twista to play Hobart Art Theatre

The Hobart Art Theatre is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Southern heavy metal band Jackyl and Chicago rapper Twista will play shows at the Hobart Art Theatre next month.

The historic Art Deco movie theater at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart has a host of live music events coming up.

Jackyl, a Georgia-based hard rock group that sold a million copies of its first, self-titled album and is known for a chainsaw solo on "The Lumberjack," will perform an all-ages show at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21. Tickets are $25, with the opening acts yet to be announced.

The prolific live act, which trended on the charts in the 1990s and often performs in Northwest Indiana, holds a Guinness World Record for playing 50 concerts in 100 days.

Twista, known for the speed of his rapping and the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit "Slow Jamz," will perform at the Hobart Art Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 27. Tickets are $20 for early bird purchases, $25 for advance generation admission and $30 for day of the show.

The rapper also hosts a Guinness World Record for having pronounced nearly 600 syllables in 55 seconds. He's collaborated with a number of artists over the years, including Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Ludicrous, Jamie Foxx, Pitbull, Mariah Carey, Pharrell, Diddy, T-Pain, Raekwon, and Wacka Flocka Flame.

Other upcoming concerts at the Hobart Art Theatre include The Joe Stamm Band with Rye Davis on Friday, a Jenny Rivera Tribute on Saturday, a Tribute to the Warped Tour on Feb. 6, Trapt on Feb. 11, Hairbanger's Ball on Feb. 12, Smartypants on Feb. 13, Bonfire: A Tribute to AC/DC on Feb. 20, The 1985 on March 5, and Smells like Nirvana on March 6.

The Hobart Art Theatre also is screening $5 classic movies as part of its Five Dollar Flicks series, including "A Nightmare on Elm Street on Feb. 26.

For more information, visit brickartlive.com, call 219-942-1670 or find the Art Deco Theatre on Facebook.

NWI Business Ins and Outs

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bear celebrates birthday with cake at New York wildlife refuge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts