Jackyl, Twista to play Hobart Art Theatre

Southern heavy metal band Jackyl and Chicago rapper Twista will play shows at the Hobart Art Theatre next month.

The historic Art Deco movie theater at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart has a host of live music events coming up.

Jackyl, a Georgia-based hard rock group that sold a million copies of its first, self-titled album and is known for a chainsaw solo on "The Lumberjack," will perform an all-ages show at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21. Tickets are $25, with the opening acts yet to be announced.

The prolific live act, which trended on the charts in the 1990s and often performs in Northwest Indiana, holds a Guinness World Record for playing 50 concerts in 100 days.

Twista, known for the speed of his rapping and the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit "Slow Jamz," will perform at the Hobart Art Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 27. Tickets are $20 for early bird purchases, $25 for advance generation admission and $30 for day of the show.

The rapper also hosts a Guinness World Record for having pronounced nearly 600 syllables in 55 seconds. He's collaborated with a number of artists over the years, including Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Ludicrous, Jamie Foxx, Pitbull, Mariah Carey, Pharrell, Diddy, T-Pain, Raekwon, and Wacka Flocka Flame.