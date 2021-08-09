 Skip to main content
Jan Sullivan painting donated to Porter County Community Foundation
urgent

Jan Sullivan painting donated to Art Barn School of Art

Porter County Community Foundation President & CEO Bill Higbie accepts a Jan Sullivan painting donated by Andy and Sue Arnold.

 Joseph S. Pete

Chesterton residents Sue and Andy Arnold bought Jan Sullivan's painting "Flowers of Mexico" from the Art Barn School of Art in order to donate it to the Porter County Community Foundation.

“The Community Foundation greatly appreciates the Arnolds’ generosity,” said Bill Higbie, president and CEO of the Porter County Community Foundation. “It is a privilege to become the home for this painting by Jan Sullivan, founder of the Art Barn School of Art and one of Porter County’s most well-known and prolific artists."

Sue Arnold serves on the Art Barn's board of directors while Andy Arnold serves on the foundation's board.

The Porter County Community Foundation has supported the Art Barn over the years, including with grant funding to help update the lobby, renovate the restroom to be ADA-compliant and add a ceramic arts studio to expand its community art education programs. It also recently helped it buy a utility tractor to maintain the grounds.

"We are truly grateful for the grant funding the foundation has provided to expand programs and support operations," Art Barn Director Amy Davis Navardauskas said. "This investment has enabled us to grow as an organization."

A prolific painter and longtime arts educator, Sullivan founded the Art Barn — once known as "Happy Jan's Barn" — as a place in rural Porter County to educate Northwest Indiana residents in the arts.

More of Sullivan's works are on display at the exhibit “Jan Sullivan’s Nature: Works by the Founder of Art Barn School of Art,” which will hang at the art school's public gallery through Sept. 25. 

For more information, visit artbarnschool.org, email info@artbarnschool.org, or call 219-462-9009.

