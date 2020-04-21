Jane Goodall talks coronavirus impact, Nat Geo documentary

GOODALL: It's the animal trafficking that's so bad. Shooting the mother to take the infant and be sold to be pets and trained for entertainment. Some go to bad zoos. It's animal trafficking that's worth so many billions of dollars a year. This is one of the biggest problems we are going through with this pandemic. As tourism stops in different parts of Africa and other countries, poaching goes up partly because people have lost their jobs and they rely on wildlife for food. The tours give them added protection. It's a huge worry.

AP: Did you expect this career path?

GOODALL: When I began, my dream since the age of 10 was to go to Africa, live with wild animals and write books about them. I had no thought of being a scientist. Nobody was out there in the fields watching animals. I wanted to be a naturalist. From the start, it wasn't my aim to go and study chimpanzees and get a Ph.D. I always wanted to help animals all my life. And then naturally that led to 'If you want to save wild animals, you have to work with local people, find ways for them to live without harming the environment and then getting worried about children and what future they could have if we go on as business as usual.'

AP: What do you want people to take away from your documentary?

GOODALL: I hope that they take away a feeling that their lives are important. That it's very, very crucial to think about the health of the planet as it relates to future generations. Above all, to understand that each day they live, they can make an impact and think about the consequences of her little choices they make like 'What did we buy? Where did it come from? How was it made? Did it harm the environment? Was it cruel to animals? Is it cheap because of child slave labor? We have to make ethical choices, and how we interact with people and nature.

